New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday lauded the increase in voter turnout in the Bihar Assembly elections and expressed confidence in the victory of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Speaking to ANI, Meghwal said that 'vikas' (development) and 'sushasan' (good governance) have been two major election issues in Bihar, based on which the NDA will win the contest.

Also Read | Who Is Umar Mohammad, Delhi Blast Suspect Who Parked White Hyundai i20 Car Near Red Fort for 3 Hours?.

"This is a festival of democracy. Voting percentage increased in the first phase, and there is an enthusiasm (among voters) in the second phase as well. 'Vikas' (development) and 'sushasan' (good governance) were two issues in the elections, and I am confident that the people of Bihar will bring back the NDA government," the Union Minister said.

After a historic voter turnout in the first phase of elections, Bihar is witnessing a robust voter participation in the second phase, as the state recorded an impressive voter turnout of 31.38 per cent till 11 am today, as per the data of the Election Commission of India.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2 Voting: 31.38% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM in Polls; Kishanganj Records Highest 34.74%.

The highest voter turnout of 34.74 per cent was recorded in Kishanganj district, while the lowest voter turnout with 28.66 per cent was recorded in Madhubani district.

When asked about the bypolls in Rajasthan's Anta assembly constituency in Baran district, Meghwal said, "The BJP will definitely win there."

Anta recorded a healthy turnout of 28.74 per cent by 11 am today. The seat went vacant after the BJP leader Kanwar Lal Meena was disqualified after being convicted in a 2005 case.

He was accused of threatening a government official and was convicted in May this year.

The BJP has fielded Morpal Suman against Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya, a two-time MLA and former Minister.

Meanwhile, polling for the bye-elections for eight assembly constituencies spread over six States and one Union Territory is being held on November 11.

The results for the Bihar Assembly elections and the bypolls will be announced on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)