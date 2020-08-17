New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday tested negative for COVID-19 and got discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Meghwal will be under home isolation for the next few days on the doctor's advice.

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out Plant of Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Palghar, One Dead.

"I am discharged from AIIMS today after recovering from COVID-19. On medical advice, I will be in-home isolation for a few days," his tweet, translated from Hindi, read.

He further thanked his doctors, the medical team, and his well-wishers for praying for his health.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Andhra Pradesh BJP Asks State Govt Not to Create Hurdles in Celebrations.

Meghwal had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 8 and consequently was admitted to AIIMS. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)