Kochi, Aug 15 (PTI) The armed forces have an important role to play in protecting the sovereignty of the nation, Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command said on Monday.

The Vice Admiral was speaking on the occasion of India's 76th Independence day celebrations at the Southern Naval Command here, a defence release said.

On the occasion, the Vice Admiral laid a wreath at the SNC War Memorial in honour of all Naval personnel who made the supreme sacrifice for the country in the line of duty, the release said.

In his address, Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi conveyed his greetings to all personnel and their families on the 76th Independence Day and highlighted the peaceful growth story of India and the Navy in the last 75 years that has earned respect of the world's nations, it said.

He also reminded everyone of the important role of the armed forces in protecting the sovereignty of the nation as the country marches ahead to achieve the central government's vision of India at 100 in the year 2047, the release said.

In his speech, he also implored upon all personnel to live up to the Navy's credo of 'Duty, Honour and Courage' and pay attention to aspects of professional competence, physical fitness and mental resilience to achieve their true potential, it said.

All Naval ships were 'dressed overall' with various signal flags to mark the occasion, it added.

