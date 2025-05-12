New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): India's retaliation against Pakistan's heavy shelling and attempted drone attacks in Jammu-Kashmir and regions along the western and northern International Border has caused severe damage to many military assets of the neighbour.

During the joint press conference on Sunday, the Director of Air Operations, Air Marshal AK Bharti, provided drastic evidence showing damage done to air defence radar, airfields and other military assets in several locations across Pakistan.

These attacks came in retaliation for the heavy shelling and attempted drone attacks across several border areas in India.

The Indian Armed Forces confirmed that 11 air bases inside Pakistan inflicted significant damage on Pakistan's military capabilities.

Air Marshal Bharti presented photo evidence of India's claims regarding damages to these bases, noting that air defence radar in Pakistan's Pasrur, Chunian, and Arifwala were dismantled.

He further stated that specific targets in airfields of Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Nur Khan in Chaklala, Sukkur, Bholari, and Jacobabad sustained significant damage during those attacks.

The targets included communication buildings, runways, operation centres, radar sites, aircraft hangars and shelters.

Earlier in the press conference, Air Marshal AK Bharti revealed operation details on how two out of four major terror sites in Pakistan were targeted and destroyed under Operation Sindoor on May 7, one being the Markaz Taiba, a Lashkar stronghold, in Muridke and the other Markaz Subhan Allah, the headquarters of the Jaish, in Bahawalpur.

These camps not only serve as residences for major commanders but also serve as epicentres for radicalisation and various training courses on intelligence and arms handling for Laskar as well as Jaisha.

Meanwhile, at the joint press conference, Director General Military Operations Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai revealed that more than 100 terrorists, including those involved in the 1999 Indian Airlines flight (IC-814) hijacking and the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, were eliminated in the precision strikes carried out by the armed forces in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor on May 7.

Air Marshal AK Bharti emphasised the country's military capabilities, stating that India can target every system at Pakistan's bases.

He stated that Pakistan had launched a massive drone attack on Indian cities along the western border from Srinagar to Naliya on the night of May 8 and May 9, starting at 22:30 hours and Indian air defence forces were prepared and successfully countered the drone attacks, preventing any damage to intended targets.

When asked about the casualties from Pakistan's side, the Air Marshal said, "Our aim was not to inflict casualties, but in case there have been, it is for them to count. Our job is to hit the target, not to count the body bags."

Director General Naval Operations Vice Admiral A N Pramod was also present at the briefing. (ANI)

