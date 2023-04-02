Jaipur, Apr 2 (PTI) Three motorcycle-borne men shot at two businessmen, injuring one of them, and robbed them of Rs 1 lakh in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Sunday, police said.

Vinod suffered a bullet injury to his leg and has been admitted to a hospital, they said and added that a search is on for the perpetrators.

The incident occurred in an area under the Vair police station's area. The other businessman has been identified as Hariom, police said.

