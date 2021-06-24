New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Four armed men on two motorcycles allegedly robbed Rs 70 lakh from a person in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh on Thursday afternoon, police said here.

A senior police officer said the money was in a bag with a man, identified as Rajesh, who was going to Pitampura on his scooter when he was allegedly robbed.

The money belongs to Deepak Jain, who runs at committee in Chandni Chowk, the police said.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at the Gulabi Bagh police station.

Police are checking CCTV footage of the area to nab the accused, the officer said.

