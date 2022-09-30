Hazaribag, Sep 30 (PTI) Police on Friday seized a cache of arms and ammunition hidden by Maoists in the Buckchumba forest in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, Superintendent of Police, Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

The SP told a press conference here that the seizure was made on the basis of the lead provided by Dipak Yadav alias Karu Yadav, a Maoist zonal commander.

Yadav was arrested by the Maharashtra ATS recently following inputs given by the Hazaribag Police and was brought to Hazaribag.

Yadav carried a Rs 15 lakh reward on his head and was wanted in 60 cases.

In course of interrogation, Yadav told the police about arms and ammunition hidden in the Buckchumba forest of the district by the Maoists.

Accordingly, police conducted raids with the help of CRPF and recovered two 5.66mm Insas rifles looted by Yadav and his gang members in 2020 along with 200 ammunition, one country-made semi Carbine, one 9mm pistol along with six magazines and other items.

Chothe expressed hope that more arms will be recovered.

Meanwhile, the SP said the Hazaribag Police exchanged fire with the ultra outfit Trutiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) led by its Sub- Zonal Commander Arjun Karmali in the jungles of Keredari and Barkagaon in dense forest.

On getting information that some TPC extremists had assembled in the Keredari forest, a police team was sent to arrest them, he said.

The SP said TPC extremists opened fire on approaching police team, who retaliated and injured Karmali.

Police arrested Karmali and also seized one 9 MM pistol from him.

A case has been registered with Barkagaon police station in this regard on Friday, the SP added.

