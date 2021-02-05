Koraput (Odisha), Feb 5 (PTI) The Odisha Police on Friday said it has recovered a huge cache of arms dumped by maoists in a forested area in Koraput district.

The recoveries were made on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday during an anti-naxalite operation by a team comprising personnel of police, district voluntary force and the bomb disposal squad in Kendaborigi reserve forest area.

"The maoists had dumped the arms to likely retrieve those later. No arrests were made as there was no one at the time of the raid," SP (Koraput) Varun Gunthapalli said.

Police said the seized arms include six guns, 50 gelatine sticks, 3 kg iron splinters and three tiffin bombs.

In a similar development from Malkangiri district, BSF jawans recovered arms hidden underneath a stone slab in Pipilipadar forest in 'Swabhiman Anchal', a police officer said.

