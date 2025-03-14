Abohar (Punjab) [India], March 14 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops, in a joint intelligence operation with State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Fazilka, foiled a smuggling attempt along the border and apprehended two Indian smugglers with arms & ammunition, a senior officer said.

The arms and ammunition were recovered during the operation at a farmhouse in the Abohar district, the BSF's Public Relations Officer (PRO) said in an official statement.

"Acting on diligently developed intelligence input, BSF troops and SSOC Fazilka launched an extensive joint search operation, and at about 02:30 pm the troops apprehended 2 Indian smugglers along with 2 Pistols, 23 live Rounds (9 mm), 2 Magazines and 1 bike from a farm house in Abohar district," the PRO (Punjab Frontier) added.

"The apprehended smugglers are residents of Abohar and are presently in the custody of local Police for detailed questioning to find their forward and backward linkages," the PRO said.

Earlier on Thursday, BSF and Punjab Police recovered over 500 grams of heroin from the Tarn Taran border area, officials said

According to officials, the recovery was made during a joint search operation following specific intelligence about the presence of a suspected packet in the border district.

"On March 13, 2025, based on specific information regarding the presence of a suspected packet in the border area of district Tarn Taran, BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police carried out an extensive search operation in the suspected area," the BSF said earlier. (ANI)

