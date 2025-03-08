Kohima (Nagaland) [India], March 8 (ANI): The Indian Army on Saturday commemorated International Women's Day with a series of impactful events across the North Eastern states, reinforcing its commitment to women's empowerment, health awareness, and community engagement.

The press release of the Ministry of Defence of Manipur, Nagaland, and Southern Arunachal Pradesh stated that at Leimakhong Military Station, Manipur, Priya Kartikeya, Chairperson, Family Welfare Organisation (FWO) Red Shield Division, led the felicitation by honouring 29 women conservancy staff for their dedication to maintaining cleanliness and greenery and acknowledging their tireless contributions.

Also Read | Katni Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide With 2-Year-Old Daughter in Madhya Pradesh After Her In-Laws Refuse Permission To Visit ‘Mayka’.

In Hengjang, Manipur, the Army organized a lecture on Women Empowerment, followed by a friendly volleyball match, witnessing enthusiastic participation from the local community.

The release stated that this event marked the culmination of a four-day celebration, which included a Women's Health Awareness Session at John Calvin Academy, a discussion on 'The Role of Women in the Armed Forces' at Khurkhul Standard English School, and a medical camp at Kanto Sabal in Imphal.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Man Killed After Accidentally Coming Under JCB Machine During Digging of Well in Latur District.

Furthering the celebration, multiple activities were held in the Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts under the theme "For All Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, and Empowerment." A Health Awareness Drive was conducted at the Sangai University Relief Camp to educate displaced families on preventive healthcare and nutrition.

It added that a Run for Fun at Sendra Village promoted fitness and camaraderie among women, while an interactive session on hygiene and sanitation empowered participants with essential health knowledge.

Additionally, the Army's initiative at the Cosmetic Centre in Phubala introduced local women to livelihood enhancement programs, fostering economic independence.

In Aizawl, Mizoram, a Women's Health Awareness Session was conducted at 1 Mizoram National Cadet Corps (NCC) Battalion by health experts from the Indian Army under the aegis of the Red Shield Division.

The session focused on menstrual hygiene, early breast cancer detection and breaking societal taboos, ensuring young women were equipped with critical health information.

In Tinsukia, Assam, a lecture on Women's Empowerment was conducted at Adarsha Vidya Mandir Middle English School, Margherita. Nine teachers and 88 students engaged in a thought-provoking discussion on gender equality and leadership.

The release stated that in Masimpur, the Army recognized the contributions of defence civilian women employees by felicitating them with tokens of appreciation.

A motivation and awareness lecture further inspired the participants, emphasizing their essential role in nation-building.

Through these initiatives, the Indian Army reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to empowering women, fostering inclusivity, and strengthening community bonds across the northeastern states.

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)