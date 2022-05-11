New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Wednesday spoke to his Bangladeshi counterpart Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed with a focus on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation.

It is learnt that the two Army chiefs also exchanged views on evolving geopolitical situation as well as its possible impact on regional security.

"General Manoj Pande #COAS had a video interaction with General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff, #BangladeshArmy and discussed ways to enhance the defence cooperation between both the Nations," the Army tweeted.

The defence and security ties between India and Bangladesh are on an upswing in the last few years.

The year 2021 marked the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh.

In reflection of close ties, India is also hosting a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

Around 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the "Mukti Bahini" on December 16, 1971, which paved way for the birth of Bangladesh.

Gen Pande held a telephonic conversation with his Nepalese counterpart Gen Prabhu Ram Sharma last week.

