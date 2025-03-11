Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, interacted with students and faculty of Softvision College and Research Institute, Indore, underscoring the importance of military-civil collaboration in shaping a self-reliant and globally influential India.

Upendra Dwivedi's address and subsequent interaction highlighted the crucial role of youth in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, emphasising the synergy between education, innovation, and national security.

Also Read | PM Internship Scheme 2025 Registration Last Date: Application Window Closes on March 12; Know How To Apply, Eligibility Criteria.

The COAS described education as a lifelong pursuit of growth, knowledge, and service.

He stressed the Indian ethos of 'Vidya', which embodies righteous living, duty, and contribution to society, urging students to think critically, challenge ideas, and drive meaningful change.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 11, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Calling India a collective vision of 140 crore citizens, he exhorted the youth while stating, "The aspirations of a rising India rest on your knowledge, innovation, and determination. The future depends on your passion and perseverance."

He encouraged students to see themselves as facilitators of progress, shaping India's technological, economic, and social transformation.

On national security, the COAS reiterated the Indian Army's role in ensuring stability and fostering progress. He spoke about the Army's 'Decade of Transformation', focused on modernisation, adaptability, and integration of advanced technology.

"National security is a 'Whole-of-Nation Effort'--war is not fought by the military alone. Space warriors, cyber warriors, and information warriors play an equally vital role," he stated.

He invited young minds to contribute to defence research and strategic innovation, highlighting the Army's Technological Battalions initiative as a step toward self-reliance in defence capabilities. Urging students to embrace leadership, innovation, and social responsibility, General Dwivedi called on them to be 'change drivers' and 'change leaders'.

He said, "True leaders question, innovate, and challenge convention. Progress is built on fresh ideas and the courage to break barriers."

He outlined key leadership principles--the 2Cs, 3As, and 3Ts---Commitment and Communication - Essential for success and trust-building.

The 3 A's as Attitude, Adaptability and Ability - The foundation of resilience and excellence and 3T's as Truth, Trust and Transparency - Cornerstones of credibility and leadership.

Describing the youth as the nation's most valuable asset, the COAS stated, "India's path to greatness is shaped by its youth--their drive, discipline, and determination will define our trajectory."

The COAS emphasised that students play a pivotal role in Viksit Bharat, shaping India's journey toward becoming a self-reliant and globally influential nation.

Encouraging them to challenge ideas, develop critical thinking, and contribute to nation-building, he said, "The academic years are a foundation for you to evolve into responsible and informed citizens, whose innovations and leadership will drive India's progress."Encouraging them to be initiators of transformation, he emphasised their role in technological advancement, start-ups, research, and civic initiatives.

Concluding on an inspiring note, he remarked, "Our nation is brimming with opportunities. The synergy between India's youth and the Indian Army will be the driving force behind a progressive, self-reliant, and globally respected India. Aim high, seize challenges, and lead the way towards Viksit Bharat 2047." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)