Ladakh [India], July 28 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited forward areas of Ladakh to review the operational preparedness, officials said on Friday.

According to the ADG PI - Indian Army, General Manoj Pande visited the forward areas of Ladakh and received a briefing on operational readiness.

Also Read | Thawar Chand Gehlot Stopped From Boarding AirAsia Plane; Flight Takes Off Without Karnataka Governor On Board After He Arrives Late at Bengaluru Airport.

The Army Chief also praised the soldiers for their unshakable dedication and urged them to keep working with the highest professionalism and a good attitude, said Indian Army on its Twitter handle.

"General Manoj Pande, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited forward areas of Ladakh and was briefed on operational preparedness. Interacting with troops, the Army Chief complimented the soldiers for their unwavering commitment and exhorted them to continue working with the utmost professionalism and positive spirit," tweeted Indian Army.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Hands Over 250 Two-Wheelers to Women Police Personnel for Effective Control Over Crimes.

Earlier in June this year, General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff of India (COAS), visited the first pre-engineered Environment-friendly accommodation for troops constructed by the Indian Army.

"The structure was constructed using Light Gauge Steel Frame technology in a record time of 10 months", said an official statement.

It also added that the Chief of the Army Staff complimented the team for the same.

Additionally, General Manoj Pande interacted with the awardees felicitated during Defence Investiture Ceremony 2023 (Phase-II) in the national capital.

"General Manoj Pande (COAS) interacted with the awardees felicitated during Defence Investiture Ceremony 2023 (Phase-II) in New Delhi. The COAS appreciated the stellar contribution made by the awardees in the service of the Nation and organisation", said the official statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)