New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, interacted with newly instituted Command Subedar Majors, where he focused on leadership at the ground level and underlined their responsibility on fostering a cohesive and motivated force.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, engaged with the newly instituted Command Subedar Majors in a focused discussion dedicated to troop welfare and morale. The conversation underscored the critical role of leadership at the ground level and emphasised their responsibility in fostering a cohesive and motivated force." the Indian Army wrote in a post on X.

During the interaction, Gen. Upendra Dwivedi also highlighted the importance of shared accountability for an effective defence ecosystem.

"COAS highlighted the importance of strong leadership and shared accountability in reinforcing the overall resilience and effectiveness of the defence ecosystem," the Indian Army said.

Earlier this week, Chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy, Admiral Dinesh K Triathi, and Air Force Chief Marshal AP Singh, addressed senior military officers on the conduct of joint operations, reaffirming their commitment to Tri-Service synergy and integrated warfare in future battle scenarios.

According to the Indian Army, the address focused on joint operational planning, with particular emphasis on integrated maritime and air warfare.

The event was held amid growing focus on developing joint theatre commands and enhancing coordination among the services in response to evolving threats across domains.

Separately, Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, while speaking at the 'New Age Military Technologies' event organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Friday, discussed the recently concluded Operation Sindoor, calling it a well-planned military action that demonstrated India's preparedness to stay ahead on the escalation ladder while avoiding full-scale war.

"War is easy to initiate, but it's very difficult to control, "he said, underlining the strategic rationale behind the operation and its limited but targeted objectives. (ANI)

