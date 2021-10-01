New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Army Chief General MM Naravane is on a two-day visit to Ladakh Sector, said the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) on Friday.

During his visit, Naravane will review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness in the Ladakh Sector.

He will also be interacting with troops deployed in the sector.

