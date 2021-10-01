Kolhapur, October 1: A family of eight residing in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra survived a leopard attack without injury on Tuesday night. A leopard entered the house of Raju Bhagu Lambor, who lives in Chandgad taluka. The big cat was chasing Lambor's pet dog when it suddenly came inside his house. The family, however, managed to came out safely and locked the leopard inside the house. Leopard Attack Foiled in Mumbai: Woman Fights Off Big Cat With Walking Stick in Aarey Colony, Watch Video.

"The Lambor family had dinner following which one of Lambor’s daughters went outside to feed the dog. However, before she could come back and close the main door, the dog ran inside as it was being chased by the leopard," PA Awale, range forest officer in Chandgad, was quoted by Times of India as saying. Lambor, his wife, one son, three daughters and two grandchildren were in the house when the leopard entered. Rare Black Leopard Spotted in Maharashtra! Wildlife Photographer, Anurag Gawande Once Again Mesmerises Netizens with Beautiful Pics and Videos.

"The leopard first jumped on the children lying on the bed and then jumped towards the dog," Awale said. Lambor confused the leopard by shouting and the big cat climbed on the kitchen loft. Taking advantage of this, all family members managed to come out and locked the animal inside. Thereafter, they went to a neighbour's house and informed the forest department.

A team of forest officers reached the spot. However, the leopard took advantage of darkness, came out of the house through a window and disappeared in the forest. "No member of the Lambor family got injured in the incident. The leopard also has safely gone into the forest. We are monitoring the situation closely," Awale assured.

