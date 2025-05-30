Jammu, May 30 (PTI) Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, on Friday visited forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to assess the operational readiness of troops in the region.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, today visited forward areas and posts along the Sunderbani sector in J&K to assess the operational readiness of the units and formations in the region," ADG PI - Indian Army said in a post on X.

During the visit, the COAS was briefed by Formation Commanders on the prevailing security scenario and the operational dynamics along the Line of Control, providing a comprehensive overview of the current strategic environment, the post said.

General Dwivedi while interacting with the troops applauded their exemplary performance in Operation Sindoor and commended all ranks for their professionalism, dedication and steadfastness.

"He emphasised the critical importance of remaining agile and responsive to the constantly evolving security landscape, reiterating the need for continuous vigilance, operational preparedness, and institutional resilience," the post said.

