Srinagar, Apr 8 (PTI) Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday visited forward posts along the Line of Control in north Kashmir and reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the forces, the Army said.

During his visit, he emphasised the crucial role of integrating technology into operations, it said.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, #COAS visited forward posts on the Line of Control in North Kashmir to evaluate the security situation and operational readiness," Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Army said in a post on X.

The chief of Army staff also interacted with the troops and commended them for their exceptional dedication and resilience in the face of challenging conditions.

"He emphasised the crucial role of integrating technology into operations and encouraged personnel to remain vigilant against both existing and emerging security threats," the Army said.

