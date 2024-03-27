New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): The Army Commanders' Conference, the first for the year 2024, will be organised in hybrid mode, with the conference in virtual mode scheduled for March 28, 2024, and thereafter in physical mode in New Delhi on April 1 and 2, an official statement said.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also address and interact with senior military leadership during the conference. The conference serves as a pivotal forum for the apex leadership of the Indian Army to brainstorm conceptual issues and review and assess the overall security situation. It will lay down key priorities, facilitate important policy decisions, and chart the course for future direction.

The conference will be chaired by the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Manoj Pande, in New Delhi, with Army Commanders participating in virtual mode from their respective Command Headquarters.

The deliberation will focus on critical agendas impacting the field army and veterans' welfare. The conference will also feature talks by distinguished subject-matter experts on the evolving geopolitical landscape and its ramifications for national security.

During the conduct in physical mode on April 1, 2024, the Army's top leadership will engage in intensive brainstorming sessions. The sessions will be aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness, emphasising the importance of fostering a culture of innovation and adaptability and investing in training and development programmes to ensure readiness for future challenges.

As per the Defence Ministry, the brainstorming session will also encompass issues concerning the welfare of service personnel aimed at enhancing the quality of life for soldiers and their families. This will be followed by a meeting of the Investment Advisory Committee of the Army Group Insurance, chaired by the COAS, and attended by several experts in the field of financial management. The committee will deliberate on various welfare measures and schemes for the financial security of serving soldiers, veterans and their families.

On April 2, Rajnath Singh will deliver a keynote address. The senior hierarchy of the Army will also be addressed by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R. Hari Kumar; and the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

The event will also be attended by the Defence Secretary and other senior officials from the Ministry of Defence. The Army Commanders' Conference, with its wide scope, ensures the Indian Army remains progressive, forward-looking, adaptive and future-ready. (ANI)

