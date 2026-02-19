Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 19 (ANI): Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma from Kurseong Assembly constituency joined the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday.

Sharma joined the party at Trinamool Bhavan in Kolkata in the presence of senior TMC leaders, marking a setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the hill constituency.

At the same time, the BJP has intensified its ground-level preparations for the upcoming polls, with its manifesto outreach campaign, "Bikosito Paschim Banga Sankalp Patra, Paramarsha Sangraha Abhiyan," launched on February 7, aimed at gathering citizens' aspirations.

The campaign, which will conclude by the end of February, seeks suggestions from industrialists, educators, businesspeople, teachers, doctors, students, housewives, farmers, the Bengali diaspora, and other sections of society.

Party workers are visiting every booth and household to listen to grievances and expectations, treating the BJP as a family that engages with all.

The objectives of the Abhiyan include ensuring that from a farmer's plough to a youth's startup, every dream feeds the future blueprint. BJP believes it is a social contract, not just a political promise. Citizens can share suggestions by calling 9727 294 294, emailing, scanning a QR code, or using designated hashtags. "Akanksha Sangraha Baksho" (aspiration boxes) have been placed in each district for written proposals.

The campaign says it aims to end 15 years of exploitative governance, unemployment, and corruption, replacing them with a transparent, employment-focused West Bengal. Core goals include bringing migrant workers home and creating local jobs for talented youth. BJP said, "Your thought, our resolve; your aspiration, our path; your dream, our commitment," inviting all residents, regardless of religion or caste, to participate.

So far, over 2.5 lakh suggestions have been received, and the party expects more than 5 lakh by the end of February, with strong positive feedback. The outreach also includes online consultations with the Bengali diaspora, scientists, scholars, and others, as well as town-hall meetings and public consultations in Kolkata, and meetings with farmers and fishermen, BJP leader Anirban Ganguly told ANI.

In 2026, assembly elections are scheduled for four states and one union territory in India. The five legislative bodies up for election are West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the official schedule soon. (ANI)

