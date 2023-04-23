Jammu, Apr 23 (PTI) The Army on Sunday organised a 'sarpanch sammelan' programme in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir to build mutual trust and cooperation between local leaders and the security personnel.

The meet was attended by 22 village leaders, a defence spokesman said.

Also Read | ‘Death Warrant Issued’: Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Led Maharashtra Government Will Collapse in 15 to 20 Days, Says Sanjay Raut.

“The programme has been particularly effective in areas where there is a high degree of mistrust between the local population and the security forces. By engaging with village leaders in a neutral setting, the Army is able to build relationships and gain valuable insights into the security situation on the ground,” he said.

The spokesman said one of the key benefits of the event is that it allows the Army to gather intelligence on security threats from a local perspective.

Also Read | Most Germans Ready to Make Sacrifices for Planet -- Survey.

“Village leaders are often able to provide information on the activities of militant groups as well as on issues such as infiltration and smuggling. This information can be critical in preventing attacks and disrupting militant networks,” he said.

In addition to gathering intelligence, he said the unity meet has also been used to promote local welfare initiatives.

“The Army has worked with village leaders to identify areas of need, such as education and healthcare, and to develop programmes to address these issues. This has helped to build trust between the Army and local communities, and has also had a positive impact on the lives of many people in the region,” he said.

Overall, the spokesman said the sarpanch sammelan programme has been a valuable tool for the Army in the Union territory.

PTI TAS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)