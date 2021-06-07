Jammu, Jun 7 (PTI) The Indian Army's Northern Command conducted a vaccination drive for "Veer Naris (wives of soldiers killed in the line of duty)", ex-servicemen (ESM) and their dependents in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The drive was planned in coordination with the civil administration in the Ramnagar area of Udhampur district with mobile Canteen Store Department (CSD) and medical checkup arrangements, a defence spokesperson said.

In addition to the outreach to ESM, the drive would assist the civil administration in motivating hesitant people to take the vaccine and also motivate the youth to join the armed forces in addition to keeping the morale of the ex-servicemen high, he said.

Veer Naris, ESM and their dependents are an integral part of the armed forces family, the spokesperson added.

