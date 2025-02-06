Ranchi, Feb 6 (PTI) An Army jawan was among two persons arrested in connection with a double murder case here, police said on Thursday.

The victims, identified as Budhram Munda and Manoj Kachchap, were shot dead during the immersion of Saraswati idol at Katrapa village under Nagri police station area on Tuesday.

Ranchi senior superintendent of police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha said, "Out of four suspects, two persons, including an Army jawan, were arrested. The jawan, Manohar Topno, shot the victims using an AK-47 stolen from an Army unit, following a land dispute with Budhram."

He said Manohar is a jawan of 47 Rashtriya Rifles posted at Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Manohar stole the AK-47 from the unit and sent it to Ranchi with help of his friend Sunil Kachchap, who was also arrested. The search for two other suspects is underway," he said.

During interrogation, Sunil told police that Manohar had purchased land from Bhanichara Munda, Budhram's brother, in 2015-16, paying Rs 4 lakh.

However, Bhanichara died in an accident. Later, Budhram denied handing over the land to Manohar, leading to a revenge plot. Manohar and Sunil planned and carried out the murders, police said.

