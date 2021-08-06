Kolkata/Hooghly, Aug 6 (PTI) The Army and the NDRF on Friday distributed relief materials in the flood-hit areas of Hooghly in West Bengal, an official here said.

Thousands of villagers in the district have moved to relief camps after heavy rain and water discharged from Damodar Valley Corporation dams inundated their homes and fields.

Both the Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), during the day, handed over food packets and medicines to the affected villagers, the official said.

District Magistrate P Deepap Priya said the administration, on its part, has provided drinking water pouches, dry food and clean clothes to the flood-hit locals.

Most places in Ghoshpur, Kachhra and Nandanpur and Khanakul areas are facing power outages, he said, adding that several acres of crop fields lay damaged.

Helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) had earlier rescued 31 people from Khanakul during the last weekend, while Army personnel carried out relief rescue operations .

"An infantry column consisting of approximately 45 jawans is involved in the relief and rescue operations in the affected areas of Hooghly," a defence spokesperson said.

At least six districts of the state are reeling under flood woes following the release of water from the DVC dams, along with a spell of heavy rain.

