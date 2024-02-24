Hisar, Feb 24 (PTI) Sixteen officers and a soldier of the Indian Army were felicitated for bravery and exceptional devotion to duty at the South Western Command investiture ceremony held here on Saturday.

The ceremony was held with customary elan and military grandeur at an auditorium at the Hisar Military Station.

Also Read | Assam Recognises Manipuri As Associate Official Language, Manipur CM N Biren Singh Lauds Himanta Biswa Sarma-Led Govt's Decision.

A total of 10 Sena Medals (Gallantry) and seven Vishisht Seva Medals were presented by Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command, an official statement read.

The investiture ceremony is conducted once a year to confer various awards to personnel who have distinguished themselves by acts of individual gallantry. The statement said the awardees comprised 16 officers and one soldier.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Jumps on Railway Tracks From Footover Bridge at Bhayandar, Alert RPF Staff Prevent Him From Being Run Over by Train (Watch Video).

Speaking on the occasion, the South Western Army Commander congratulated all awardees for their distinguished services. He also urged all ranks, veterans, civilians and their families to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation.

NCC cadets and schoolchildren also witnessed the ceremony, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)