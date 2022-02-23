New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The Indian Army on Wednesday said it has acquired 'mini remotely piloted' aircraft systems which will further enhance its surveillance capabilities in high-altitude areas.

The Army has been significantly focusing on cranking up its surveillance mechanism along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China as part of a broad strategy to beef up overall military preparedness.

"As part of ongoing modernisation & induction of niche & emerging technologies at tactical level, #IndianArmy has acquired "Mini Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems". These #RPAs will further enhance the surveillance capabilities in High Altitude Areas," the Army tweeted.

The Army has initiated a number of measures to bolster its surveillance mechanism along the LAC following the eastern Ladakh standoff.

