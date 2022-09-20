Agra, Sep 20 (PTI) More than 5,000 candidates participated on the first day of the Army recruitment rally for 'Agniveers' here on Tuesday.

The 21-day long rally has been organised at Anand Engineering College, Keetham on NH-2 in the Uttar Pradesh district.

The total registration for the Agra recruitment rally is 1,75,218. "The rally is being organised at the venue for the youth of 12 districts under Army Recruitment Office in Agra," Public Relation Officer (PRO) Defence, Lucknow Shantanu Pratap Singh said. PTI COR

