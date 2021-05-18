Srinagar, May 18 (PTI) The Indian Army has renovated the cafeteria at Kaman Post, the last point before the Line of Control on the Indian side in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, a defence spokesman said on Tuesday.

Kaman Post, named after the late Lieutenant Colonel Kaman Singh Pathania, is the first post of Indian Army on National Highway 1A, the Baramulla-Kaman road and leads to Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the spokesman said.

"As part of confidence building measures, the trade and bus service between the two countries was conducted through Kaman trade point established on this post," the spokesman said.

The trade and travel on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road was stopped following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The spokesman said the Army has also installed a 60-foot pole to hoist the national flag. "Kaman Post is one of major attractions for visitors, especially for motivational tours of schools and colleges. The post is especially popular for its view across the Line of Control," he added.

