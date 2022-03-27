New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Indian Army on Sunday successfully carried out the test firing of the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile air defence system off the coast of Odisha's Balasore, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) informed.

"MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore, Odisha at around 1030 hours intercepting a high-speed aerial target at long range," DRDO said in a tweet.

Also Read | Mumbaikars Sing, Run, Perform Yoga As City Observes First 'Sunday Streets' in Grand Style (See Pictures).

As per DRDO, the target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit.

"The system is part of the Indian Army. In the test, the missile secured a direct hit at the target at a very far off distance," DRDO officials said. (ANI)

Also Read | ‘Mann Ki Baat’: PM Narendra Modi Hails Padma Awardee 126-Year-Old Baba Sivanand for Agility, Calls Him Inspirational.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)