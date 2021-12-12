Bundi (Rajasthan) [India], December 12 (ANI): Indian Army's Special Forces officer Brigadier Bhupesh Singh Hada on Sunday took over as the titular Maharao Raja (king) of the Hada Rajput clan of Bundi in Rajasthan. He has been elected as the new head of the Hada Rajputs after the ceremony of Paag ki Dastur.

Hada was elected as the head with the consent of the 108 of the 118 old thikanedars and Jagirdars of the erstwhile Bundi princely State. A new titular head had to be elected as the previous head had passed away without a successor in 2010. There has been a dispute over Paag ki Dastur between two parties of Hada for the last 10 years.

Also Read | Earthquake in Rajasthan: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 Hits Bikaner.

On one side, Brigadier Bhupesh Hada has been made Maharao Raja of Bundi. But the matter escalated after the other side made Vansh Vardhan Singh Hada, a member of the Kapren royal family, the Maharao Raja of Bundi.

However, on Sunday Brigadier Bhupesh Hada was conferred with the Paag of Bundi after religious rituals by Paag Committee at Raktdantika Mata temple.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate Now Mandatory for Entry to Tamil Nadu's Madurai Meenakshi Temple.

Arihant Singh, spokesperson of the Paag Committee was appointed to select the new head of the Hada Rajput clan of Bundi.

After the ceremony, Brigadier Bhupesh Hada took out a convoy procession in Bundi.

Speaking to mediapersons, Hada said, "For a long time, the seat of Bundi ki Paag was vacant. The traditions should be alive. I want to thank those who considered me worthy for the Paag. My priority is to keep the traditions alive."

Notably, the entire property of the Bundi royal family is under former MP of Alwar and Congress leader Bhanwar Jitendra. He is a member of the Bundi royal family. However, no statement has been issued by Bhanwar Jitendra Singh in this entire controversy so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)