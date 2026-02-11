PNN

Kharkhoda (Haryana) [India], February 11: In a major boost to inclusive education and social responsibility, Bhupender Dhaiya, Founder and Chairman of KD International School and JB Land Developers, has announced a life-changing initiative for underprivileged children in the region.

Under this noble initiative, 100 deserving children will receive completely free education every year. All expenses--including school fees, books, uniforms, and other academic requirements--will be fully sponsored by Bhupender Dhaiya, ensuring that financial limitations never become a barrier to quality education.

Widely known as a dedicated social worker, Bhupender Dhaiya has been consistently involved in community welfare, education support, and social upliftment activities for several years. Recently, he also donated ₹7,51,000 to the Kharkhoda Gau Shala, contributing towards the care and welfare of cows, which further highlights his deep commitment to social and cultural values.While sharing his thoughts, Bhupender Dhaiya stated that education is the strongest foundation for a successful, dignified, and self-reliant life. He emphasized that this initiative is not just an act of charity, but a long-term commitment to nation-building and empowering future generations.The program will be implemented through KD International School, with a strong focus on quality education, discipline, moral values, and overall personality development. The objective is to provide equal opportunities to children from economically weaker sections and help them realize their true potential.Education experts, parents, and local residents from Kharkhoda and surrounding areas of Sonipat have warmly welcomed this announcement, calling it a rare and inspiring example of how educational institutions and business leaders can genuinely give back to society.Through this education initiative and his continued contributions--such as the recent Gau Shala donation--Bhupender Dhaiya has once again proven that true leadership is defined not just by personal success, but by the positive and lasting impact created in people's lives.

