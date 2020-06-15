Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Around 27 Terrorists Killed in Last 18 Days, J-K DGP Dilbag Singh

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 09:25 PM IST
Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): Around more 27 terrorists have been killed in the last 17-18 days, said Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

"30 terrorists were eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir in April. Around more 27 terrorists have been killed in the last 17-18 days. The action against terrorists will continue," the DGP told ANI.

He also informed that a woman has been kidnapped from Bomai village in Sopore.

"A woman has been kidnapped from Bomai village in Sopore. His husband is also panch or sarpanch. Police are working on the case. We will identify the terrorists who are issuing threats and take action," Singh said when asked to comment on reports of a woman sarpanch kidnapped by terrorists.

Earlier, Ajay Pandita, the Congress sarpanch who was killed by unidentified terrorists in Anantnag district on June 8. (ANI)

