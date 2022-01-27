New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The National Commission for Women asked Delhi Police on Thursday to immediately arrest all the accused responsible for allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman who was then paraded by her attackers on the streets of east Delhi's Kasturba Nagar with her hair chopped, face blackened and a shoe garland around her neck.

In a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said the victim must be provided with best medical treatment and also, necessary measures must be taken for safety and security to the victim and her family.

As per the provision 357-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the victim is entitled for the compensation as per the Victim Compensation Scheme of the State.

"Therefore, the process of compensation must be expedited so that the victim can get financial assistance as per her requirement," she said.

Sharma called for arrest of all the accused.

"The Commission is distressed with the abysmal alleged incident and the cruelty perpetrated on the victim is highly condemnable in strongest possible words. You are, therefore, required to look into the matter and ensure that all the accused are arrested immediately and booked under the relevant/appropriate provisions of the law," she said.

Sharma also said that the probe must be completed in a time bound manner as per the order and guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Home Affairs (Women Safety Division) that mandates that the police has to complete the investigation in relation to rape within two months.

"In order to facilitate the State police to monitor compliance, in this regard MHA has also, provided an online portal called Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO) for monitoring the same. The investigation must be accomplished in a time bound manner. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission within 48 hours," she said.

The victim was allegedly abducted, sexually assaulted and paraded by her attackers on the streets of east Delhi's Kasturba Nagar with her hair chopped, face blackened and a shoe garland around her neck, police said on Thursday. Four people have been arrested.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon. The woman was at her husband's home in Anand Vihar when the accused who lived near her mother's place in Kasturba Nagar abducted her, police said, describing the incident as the result of personal enmity.

