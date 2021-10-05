Guwahati, Oct 5 (PTI) Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, who has been arrested for allegedly making provocative remarks in reference to the eviction drive in Darrang district, was on Tuesday remanded to two more days' police custody by a local court here.

The Kamrup District Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Guwahati had on Sunday remanded him to two days' police custody under relevant sections of the IPC.

Prior to being produced in the court today, Ahmed was taken to the state's forensic laboratory to record his voice sample.

The Assam Congress had on Monday suspended the legislator with immediate effect for “repeatedly violating” the party's discipline.

Earlier, it had slapped a show-cause notice on the MLA for "communally provocative" statements ahead of the bypolls in the state.

An eviction drive held last month at Gorukhuti in Darrang district passed off peacefully on the first day, but was conducted amid stiff resistance by locals on the second day, leaving two dead in police firing, including a 12-year-old boy.

Over 20 people were injured in the melee.

Ahmed reportedly made the "communal" remarks while reacting to assertions by some leaders of the BJP-led ruling alliance that the alleged encroachers in Sipajhar area of Darrang district had “killed" eight people in 1983 during the six-year-long Assam agitation. The MLA claimed that the eight people who died in the agitation were "not martyrs, but killers", as they were involved in slaughtering others from the minority community of Sipajhar area, where Gorukhuti is located. He had purportedly said that "the attack" on the eight people was an act of "self defence" by the Muslim population of that area.

