Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 20 (PTI) Karnataka BJP MLC C T Ravi, who has been arrested for allegedly using a derogatory word against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, on Friday accused the police of violating human rights, as he alleged that they took him on rounds the entire night to various places in the district.

The former BJP national general secretary, who had bandages on his head, even claimed that police were behaving on the directions of someone from the "top", as he hit out at the state government and the administration, calling it "dictatorial".

Based on the complaint lodged by Minister Hebbalkar, a case was registered against the BJP leader under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, on Thursday.

Ravi allegedly used a derogatory word against Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council on Thursday, when the House was adjourned for a while.

"I have sustained injuries while in Khanapur (station). I have no clarity how. Without any humanity, without any consideration that I'm a legislator, the entire night I have been taken on rounds. They (police) have violated human rights. They are indulging in atrocities," Ravi told reporters.

Stating that in his 35 years of political life he has never seen such things, he said, "There is a dictatorial mindset. From Khanapur to where all they have taken me you see. Where is Savadatti, where is Ramadurga. They had taken me to Dharwad road and they are now taking me somewhere."

Alleging that police were getting directions time to time from the "top", Ravi said, "who is giving the directions, I don't know. They (police) are behaving accordingly. They too are helpless."

He said he had come to Belagavi to attend the session and his "caretaker" was Council Chairman. "There seems to be malintention of giving me mental torture. This is a conspiracy against me."

Pointing out the conduct of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Minister Hebbalkar, Ravi said he was publicly threatened.

"There were three attempts to attack me at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. We have given this in writing to the Chairman and have taken endorsement. Later, we have also given everything in writing at Khanapur police station. Despite that there was no FIR...there is dictatorship here," he added.

A video of Ravi sitting on the street and questioning the police has surfaced.

"...are you planning to murder me? Why did you bring me here? Your intention is to murder me. Why are you taking me on rounds like this? From Khanapur to whereall you took me? Why are you doing this? Three hours after I sustained injury you gave me first aid," Ravi can be seen questioning police officials who were trying to convince him.

There are also visulas of police physically lifting Ravi and making him sit in the police vehicle.

Earlier, police sources had said, Ravi will be brought to Bengaluru and is scheduled to be produced before the people's representative court there on Friday. However, officials are yet to confirm on the next move.

