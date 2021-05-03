New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday hailed the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's electoral triumph in the West Bengal Assembly polls, while saying it was arrogance, money power and "using Jai Shri Ram for politics" that lost in the state.

Banerjee fended off a spirited challenge by the BJP in West Bengal with a landslide victory for her party on Sunday, bagging a third consecutive term.

"In West Bengal, Who lost: Arrogance, Might, Money power, Using Jai Shri Ram for politics, Divisive agenda & The Election Commission," Sibal tweeted.

"She stood up to them & WON," he said, hailing Banerjee.

As per the latest trends on the Election Commission website, the TMC has won 210 seats and was leading in three, while the BJP won 77 seats in the elections held for 292 seats.

