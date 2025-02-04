Raipur, Feb 4 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday appointed Arun Deo Gautam, a 1992-batch IPS officer, as the acting Director General of Police (DGP).

Gautam will take over from Ashok Juneja, a 1989 batch IPS officer who retired as the DGP on Monday.

As per the state home department's order, Gautam, the director general of Home Guard and Civil Security, who has an additional charge as the director, public prosecution, has been temporarily assigned the charge of DGP.

He will continue to hold the existing portfolios till further orders, it said.

Juneja was made the acting DGP on November 11, 2021 and was appointed to the post full-time on August 5, 2022. He was to retire in August last year, but the state government gave him an extension of six months.

