Itanagar, Dec 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday reviewed the pandemic situation in the state amid the threat of the omicron variant.

The need for strict health surveillance and response preparedness were discussed in detail at the meeting, officials said.

Also Read | Vivo V23 Series 5G India Launch Set for January 5, 2022; Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

Khandu instructed the government departments, especially Health, to continue to be alert, attentive and responsive to all the challenges coming forth.

He urged the people to follow COVID guidelines during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 25-Year-Old Man Lured With 'Call Boy' Job Duped of Rs 1.54 Lakh by Women in Mumbai.

"I urge the people to steadfastly maintain COVID appropriate behaviour. Stay masked, avoid crowds, prefer open spaces, maintain hand and respiratory hygiene and get vaccinated," he said.

"Arunachal Pradesh is doing well so far. The number of active cases as on today is 18 with only two patients hospitalised. No COVID death has been recorded since October 8," he added.

The Health Department informed the chief minister that the state at present has 1,000 oxygen beds and 60 ICU beds.

Another 94 ICU beds would be added in the coming year, while 150 Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) beds would also be made available, it told Khandu.

Forty-six oxygen (PSA) plants have been installed in the state, and these cover all the district hospitals, it added.

Senior state government officials, including those of the Health Department, were present in the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)