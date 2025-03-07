Itanagar, Mar 7 (PTI) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) is actively implementing the Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission and Distribution System (CCST&DS), a centrally sponsored initiative aimed at bolstering power infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, the state assembly was informed on Friday.

Responding to a query from NPP legislator Thangwang Wangham, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the project includes the establishment of a 132 KV transmission line from Khonsa (Tirap district) to Longding district and a 33 KV line from Kanubari to Longding.

Providing updates on the progress, Mein, who also holds the Power and Hydro-Power portfolios, said tower foundation work under the 132 KV transmission line is underway, with eight out of the total 78 towers completed.

"The project steering committee has approved the implementation of the 33 KV Longding-Kanubari transmission line through the state power department, and the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the department and PGCIL is in progress," the minister informed.

Addressing concerns by Wangham over the lack of power supply in insurgency-hit Longding district, Mein acknowledged the initial delays caused by issues such as forest clearance, working permissions from the environment, forest and climate change department, and compensation assessments.

He, however, assured that both the state power department and PGCIL are making concerted efforts to complete the project by March next year.

Mein emphasised that the scheme is under constant review and monitoring by both the central and state governments to ensure timely execution.

