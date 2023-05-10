Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India] May 10 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd), who is on a two-day visit to Lower Subansiri District interacted with people of Yazali and its neighbouring villages at Yazali on Tuesday.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh has a huge scope for growth and prosperity in the agriculture, horticulture and tourism sectors.

He urged the people to engage themselves in these sectors.

The Governor said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focusing on the northeast region, especially Arunachal Pradesh.

"Lots of development programmes and projects are in the pipeline in the next few years," the Governor said.

He appealed to the people to participate in the development process and ensure proper and timely implementation of the welfare schemes of the State and Central Governments.

On their arrival at Yazali, the Governor and the First Lady of the State Anagha Parnaik were accorded traditional reception by the officials, public and cultural troupes led by local MLA and State Education Minister Taba Tedir.

Earlier, starting his tour of the Lower Subansiri District, the Governor and the First Lady of the State took part in a plantation programme at the Potin viewpoint in the presence of villagers of the Potin area. (ANI)

