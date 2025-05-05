Itanagar, May 5 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday announced a two per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), raising the rate from 53 per cent to 55 per cent of the basic pay and pension, with effect from January 1, 2025.

This enhancement will benefit All India Services (AIS) officers serving or posted under the state government, central government employees on deputation to the government of Arunachal Pradesh, state government employees, as well as pensioners and family pensioners, an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said here.

"Good news for Government Employees & Pensioners! The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has announced a 2% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), raising the rate from 53% to 55% of basic pay and pension effective from January 1, 2025," Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in an X post.

Arrears from January to April will be paid in cash, Khandu said adding that the revised rates will be reflected in monthly disbursements from May.

The CMO statement said the total financial implication of this revision is estimated at approximately Rs 73.22 crore for a period of 14 months, with a monthly involvement of Rs 5.23 crore.

Khandu said that the decision reflects the state government's commitment to the welfare of its employees and retired personnel and aims to ease the financial burden due to inflation.

He expressed optimism that the government employees would reciprocate the decision by performing their duties with utmost sincerity and dedication.

