Itanagar, Feb 5 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh has the highest COVID-19 recovery rate of 99.61 per cent among all other states in India, a minister claimed on Friday.

The total caseload in the northeastern state stands at 16,829, while 16,765 people have recovered from the disease, State Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has just eight active cases and 56 people have succumbed to the virus so far, he said.

"COVID-19 vaccination is underway across the state and it would continue till the last person is inoculated," Libang said.

"We all stood united in the fight against the virus, due to which new cases are almost nil," Health Secretary P Parthiban added.

A total of 17,919 health workers have been vaccinated till date, including 1,043 on Thursday, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said.

