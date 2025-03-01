Itanagar, Mar 1 (PTI) The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) on Saturday organised a Sadbhavna padayatra at Doimukh, urging the government to immediately implement the Freedom of Religious Act (APFRA) 1978.

The rally witnessed participation from various indigenous cultural groups advocating for the protection of their faith, traditions, and identity. Protesters called for urgent action to enforce the Act, originally enacted to prevent forced religious conversions and safeguard indigenous communities.

"The Act is crucial in protecting our identity. Indigenous communities must not be marginalised or displaced. We urge the government to reinstate and enforce the law to secure our future," said IFCSAP vice president Pai Dawe.

First introduced in 1978, the APFRA was designed to prevent forced religious conversions and preserve the socio-cultural fabric of Arunachal Pradesh. However, indigenous leaders express concern over its lack of enforcement and are now demanding its full implementation.

On Friday, an IFCSAP delegation met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is on a four-day visit to the state ahead of the RSS centenary celebrations.

Though details of the discussion remain undisclosed, sources said that key issues concerning society and indigenous faith were raised.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) strongly opposed the Act, calling it "unconstitutional". The ACF staged a hunger strike on February 17, demanding its repeal and has announced further agitation on March 6, the first day of the Budget session of the state assembly.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had said that the state government is framing rules for the Act following a September 2024 Gauhati High Court order directing the government to do so within six months.

The court's directive came after a PIL was filed by a local resident Tambo Tamin.

Khandu on several occasions had clarified that the new rules are not meant to target any religious community but to protect indigenous cultures and traditions. He emphasised that while the Act has existed for 46 years, it lacked formal rules, which are now being addressed.

Originally enacted during the tenure of former chief minister P K Thungon, the act seeks to curb forced conversions through inducement or fraudulent means. Violations carry penalties, including imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of Rs 10,000.

