Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): The Arunachal Pradesh government has approved 'One Time Relaxation' of the prescribed upper age limit for direct recruitment, enabling them to be eligible and to apply for those categories of posts where the previous vacancy notifications (issued prior to 2024) has been or will be cancelled by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), subject to prescribed conditions.

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and held in Itanagar on Monday evening.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal to frame a Common Examination Scheme for conducting Direct Recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers under the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

APPSC, in consultation with the respective Departments, shall finalize the syllabus for the common examination. It observed that the Common Examination scheme will fasten the recruitment procedure.

The state Cabinet also approved the notification of the Arunachal Pradesh Police Service (4th Amendment) Rules, 2025, amending the APPS Rules, 1989, to streamline cadre management, promotions, and rank structures in the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

The amendment introduces a Common Cadre Structure for officers of Civil Police, IRBn and AAPBn, classifying all grades - Entry Grade, Grade-I, Junior Administrative Grade(JAG) and Special Grade--as Group 'A' Gazetted Posts.

Further, the Cabinet approved the creation of 280 posts in the Public Health Engineering & Water Supply department in different categories. This would not only meet the aspirations of long-serving officials and pave the way for new recruitments but also help ensure the department's efficient and smooth functioning.

A presentation was made by the Department of Finance, Planning and Investment regarding the memorandum proposed to be submitted to the 16th Finance Commission.

The Cabinet deliberated on and approved the memorandum.

Earlier, on March 31, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said at a developmental meeting that reformation, performance, and transformation are leading the state on the path of accelerated development. He highlighted the quantum jump the state made in GSDP, State Budget, per capita income, GST collection, and state-owned resources since he took over the reins in 2016. (ANI)

