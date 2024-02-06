Itanagar, Feb 6 (PTI) The cabinet of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu approved the creation of two new districts for ease of administration, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The decision to create the new districts was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by the CM on Monday.

Also Read | Indian Enterprise Fintech Industry Posted To Reach Estimated Size of Nearly ‘USD 20 Billion’ by 2030: Report.

The cabinet decided to carve out Keyi Panyor district from Lower Subansiri and Bichom from East and West Kameng districts.

The number of districts in the northeastern state will now rise to 28.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Minimum Temperature Dips to 7.2 Degrees Celsius in National Capital, Two Notches Below the Seasonal Average.

During the cabinet meeting, it was decided that the Arunachal Pradesh (Reorganisation of Districts) (Amendment) Bill, 2024 will be introduced in the forthcoming budget session of the state assembly, which will commence on February 8.

Government spokesperson Bamang Felix said Keyi Panyor district will have its headquarters in Yachuli (Ter Gapin-Sam Sath area).

Moreover, as many as 67 posts have also been created for the new district consisting of Group A, Group B non-gazetted, Group C, MTS and ALC posts, Felix said.

Napangphung has been designated as the district headquarters of Bichom district.

The cabinet also approved several initiatives for Bichom, which include the funding for Eklavya Model Residential School in Bana, issuance of Land Possession Certificates (LPCs) for land and farms of Nyishi individuals in Aka area, and survey and preparation of DPR for the construction of a road from NH-13 to Richukrong circle headquarters to improve connectivity.

The cabinet also approved the Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill 2024, and Amendment of the Arunachal Pradesh (Land Settlement and Records) Act 2000 (Act No 10 of 2000), which would be tabled in the budget session of the assembly.

To bolster fire and emergency services, the council of ministers also sanctioned 53 additional posts across various categories, to be deployed in heliports and airports. These include five station officers, six sub-fire officers, 12 head constables (drivers), and 30 firemen.

Also, the cabinet gave the nod for the establishment of new judicial courts, with the creation of 103 posts across various categories.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)