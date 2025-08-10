The new building of the Gauhati High Court's Itanagar Permanent Bench inaugurated at Naharlagun. (Photo/ANI)

Naharlagun (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): In a historic moment for Arunachal Pradesh's judicial landscape, the new building of the Gauhati High Court's Itanagar Permanent Bench at Naharlagun was inaugurated on Sunday by the Chief Justice of India B R Gavai.

The new building of the Gauhati High Court's was inaugurated in the presence of Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Union MoS for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Ashutosh Kumar, Judges from the Supreme Court of India, Gauhati High Court and the Itanagar Permanent Bench, and several eminent Judges from High Courts across the country.

Addressing the gathering, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called the occasion "a momentous day in the judicial history of Arunachal Pradesh and India."

He emphasised that the state-of-the-art facility is not only a boost to the judiciary but also a "symbol of hope, accessibility, and unwavering pursuit of justice."

The foundation stone for the 19,000+ square meter structure was laid on August 12, 2018, by Khandu. Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, difficult terrain, long monsoon seasons, and high logistics costs, construction was completed in under four years at a cost of nearly Rs 250 crore.

The Chief Minister credited this achievement to the collaborative efforts of the Gauhati High Court, members of the Bar, State Government officials, and all stakeholders including the state PWD and the contractor.

Highlighting the state's progress in judicial infrastructure, Khandu noted that Arunachal Pradesh has expanded from just two courts in 2016, when he first assumed the charge of Chief Minister of the state, to 33 functional courts today, with 8 new courts added recently and 463 new posts created in the District Judiciary.

Several welfare measures for judicial officers, procedural reforms, and dedicated NDPS courts in Tezu, Khonsa, and Yupia are also underway.

"The inauguration of this court is the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream of our people. It will enhance access to justice, ensure speedy resolution of cases, and strengthen the rule of law in our state," the Chief Minister said.

He reiterated the state Government's commitment to strengthen the justice delivery system in the state, right from the High Court level to District Courts and CJM courts. Khandu expressed gratitude to the Chief Justice of India, dignitaries from the judiciary, and guests present, inviting them to experience Arunachal Pradesh's natural beauty.

"Let us work together - executive, judiciary, and the people - to build a justice system that reflects our highest constitutional ideals," he said. (ANI)

