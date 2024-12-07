Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik inaugurated the East Zone Conference of the Institute of Town Planners India (ITPI) at Itanagar on Saturday.

As per an official release, the maiden conference of the ITPI at Itanagar, with the theme, 'Need for planned urbanization in the North-Eastern States' was organized by the Institute of Town Planners India, in collaboration with the Directorate of Town Planning, Department of Urban Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

In his inaugural address, the governor highlighted the pressing challenges facing urban settlements in Arunachal Pradesh, including inadequate infrastructure, insufficient parking facilities, and a shortage of public spaces like parks and open areas.

"These shortcomings significantly affect the quality of life and underscore the urgent need for comprehensive and future-oriented urban planning," the Governor said.

Parnaik also emphasized the importance of regional planning, citing the vastness and geographical diversity of the State.

He stressed that development efforts must go beyond individual towns to adopt a holistic, region-wide approach. Such a perspective, he explained, would promote balanced growth, enable efficient resource allocation, and enhance connectivity across districts, ultimately fostering greater economic and social integration, the official statement said.

Drawing from his experiences and observations, the Governor highlighted the unique challenges of the North East Region, including its vast forest cover, limited habitable land, location within Seismic Zone-V, prolonged monsoon season, and susceptibility to landslides and floods.

He stressed the need for sustainable development that strikes a balance between urban growth and environmental conservation, and calling for the creation of inclusive and efficient urban spaces that preserve the region's natural beauty and uphold its rich cultural heritage.

The Governor also called on the Institute of Town Planners, India (ITPI) to support the state through knowledge sharing, capacity building, and training initiatives.

He highlighted the potential of modern technologies such as GIS, AI-based planning tools, and remote sensing to significantly enhance the state's planning capabilities.

With technical guidance from reputed technical institutes, the Governor envisioned a future where Arunachal Pradesh is celebrated for its well-planned towns, thriving smart villages, and resilient communities. Achieving this vision, he noted, would require collaborative efforts among stakeholders, the adoption of innovative planning practices, and a strong commitment to sustainability.

Touching the issues related to hydropower projects and rehabilitation, the Governor suggested the development of smart model villages using the compensation funds.

These villages, he suggested, should retain a traditional aesthetic while incorporating modern amenities such as schools, markets, recreation-cum-community halls, playgrounds, and dispensaries.

The Minister of Urban Affairs, Land Management and Civil Aviation, Balo Raja; the President of the Institute of Town Planners India, NK Patel; Secretary-General, Shri VP Kulshrestha; Commissioner, Urban Affairs, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Yashpal Garg; and the Coordinator, ITPI, Pradeep Kapoor also spoke on the occasion.

Large numbers of town planners and urban development professionals from nine States, particularly from the North Eastern region and educational institutes participated in the conference. (ANI)

