Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) reviewed the security scenario of the State at Raj Bhavan (Photo/ANI)

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) reviewed the security scenario of the State at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on Friday.

During the meeting, Home Minister Mama Natung, Additional Director General of Police Vivek Kishore, and Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa briefed the Governor on key issues including the progress of border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border, the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime, and other critical internal security matters.

The Governor underlined the strategic, security, and socio-economic importance of border fencing in Arunachal Pradesh, given its sensitive geopolitical location.

He emphasised that "robust fencing infrastructure, coupled with designated crossing points would play a vital role in preventing illegal infiltration, arms smuggling, drug trafficking, and insurgent movement."

While emphasising on facilitating the fencing project, the Governor said, "fencing would serve as a visible demarcation of Indian territory and foster a more secure and stable environment, thereby promoting socio-economic development in border areas."

Calling to strengthen the Inner Line Permit system, the Governor described it as a "vital legal and administrative safeguard for the state."

He said that the ILP is essential for "regulating the entry of non-residents, thereby preserving the demographic balance and protecting the rights and cultural identity of indigenous communities."

He further emphasised that the ILP mechanism enhances law and order by enabling better tracking and monitoring of visitors.

The Governor also discussed the state's surrender policy and reviewed the overall internal security situation in consultation with the Home Minister and senior police officials.

He expressed appreciation for the efforts of the state police and encouraged continued vigilance and proactive measures to ensure peace and development in Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

