Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): The Naharlagun police arrested one person who allegedly killed his wife, and then registered a false complaint claiming she was killed by three unknown people.

As per the police, the incident took place in the Naharlagun area of Itanagar on Friday at around 9:30 pm.

The accused Monir Ali informed the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) of the police about the alleged killing of his wife.

According to his complaint, "Three unidentified people came to the complainant's house and allegedly killed his wife over some alleged non-payment of money. The complainant was also threatened with dire consequences, after which he ran from the spot. The three also flee from the spot towards the dam site."

Upon receiving the complaint, the PCR-4 team rushed to the spot, and after verifying the facts, informed Naharlagun Police Station.

A police team from Naharlagun Police Station, led by Inspector M Geyi, Inspector G Arangham, Sub Inspector SS Jha, Sub Inspector Bobby Sumnyan, and several other police and CRPF personnel reached the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Morjina Begum (40) who was found lying in the bed.

However, while examining the complainant Monir Ali, the police found his statements inconsistent.

A police team was also sent to the dam site to nab the three suspects. But despite searching around the area, no one was found. Even on scanning through the CCTV footage, no bike was found moving in the area. On examining the neighbours, it was revealed that no one heard any sounds of fighting or screaming.

"The complainant Monir Ali was then brought to the police station. During interrogation, Ali confessed that he himself killed his wife after having an altercation. He revealed that he hit her with an iron pipe and strangled her to death," the police said.

The police added, "The deceased woman had hired accused Monir Ali as a driver four months ago, but their relationship developed into an affair and they started living together. The accused had also given one lakh rupees to the deceased, and was demanding the money back. In this regard, a fight broke out between the two on Friday," the police said.

A medical examination of the accused was done, where the examining doctor opined that he has injuries over his body which seems to the struggle marks.

The weapon of offence, one iron pipe was also recovered by the police.

Subsequently, the police arrested the accused and registered a case under section 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the matter. (ANI)

