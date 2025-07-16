Itanagar, Jul 16 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh has recorded significant progress across key healthcare indicators over the past several years, with the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) dropping from 22.9 per 1,000 live births in 2016 to 12.9 in 2021, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Wednesday.

According to data shared by Khandu on X, the state has also witnessed a notable decline in neonatal mortality -- from 11.8 in 2016 to 7.7 in 2021. Institutional deliveries rose from 52.2 per cent in 2016 to 75 per cent in 2024, reflecting strengthened maternal health services.

The percentage of underweight children (aged 0-6 years) has reduced by 4 per cent since 2016, while vaccination coverage for basic immunisation has climbed to 77.5 per cent in 2024, up from just over 50 per cent in 2019-21.

"Each milestone is a testament to our commitment to a healthier Arunachal," the chief minister said.

